Guy With Gun: 'Only PS3 Can Save My Family'

Just outside St. Louis, a man robbed an EB Games store a gun point (pictured). The man walked into the shop, picked out a game, and pulled a small handgun on the clerk. Here's the kooky part: He told the clerk that his family was being held hostage and needed a PS3 to set them free. Then, the man told the clerk to call the police after he left the store because his family needed help. Well, that's original. And crazy.

Police: Man Steals Playstation 3, Says It's to Save His Family [KSDK via PS3 Fanboy]

