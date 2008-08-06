Half Of Rare Hard At Work On Secret Googly Eyed Projects

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hang tough, Rare fans. If Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise and Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts aren't quite scratching your Rare itch, the developer has more in store. Nick Burton, a senior software engineer at Rare, tells Videogamer that the developer's officially announced titles are being tackled by "about half" of the current staff, hinting that much more is on the way. Dreams of Killer Instinct 3 may be dancing in our heads, but we'll try not to get too excited.

When will we find out? According to Burton, "soon enough". If that means Leipzig Games Convention, we'll be surprised, and expect that we'll hear real details after the release of Rare's already in development Xbox 360 titles.

Rare: Half the studio working on secret projects [Videogamer]

