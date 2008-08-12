Halo 3 Beats Out GTA IV, Portal, Wii Fit For Edge Innovation Award

UK outlet Edge has declared that Bungie's mega-blockbuster Halo 3 "does most to further the creative culture of gaming" by awarding it the Edge Award for Interactive Innovation at the Edinburgh Interactive Festival today. The Xbox 360 game beat out Grand Theft Auto IV, Portal, Rock Band, Super Mario Galaxy and Wii Fit to secure the honour, with Edge writing that it's "the integration and coherence of Halo 3's online content that makes the game stand apart".

"Space marines? Again?! Innovative?!?" you may be thinking. Edge obviously responds "Yes!" declaring that the sci-fi first person shooter demonstrates an "unparalleled understanding of the potential for console online play". Should you need further justification to help calm your nerves, Edge has 'em. Whether you'll agree... well, that's up to you.

Halo 3 Scoops Edge Award for Interactive Innovation [Edge]