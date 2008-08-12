Halo 3 Beats Out GTA IV, Portal, Wii Fit For Edge Innovation Award

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

UK outlet Edge has declared that Bungie's mega-blockbuster Halo 3 "does most to further the creative culture of gaming" by awarding it the Edge Award for Interactive Innovation at the Edinburgh Interactive Festival today. The Xbox 360 game beat out Grand Theft Auto IV, Portal, Rock Band, Super Mario Galaxy and Wii Fit to secure the honour, with Edge writing that it's "the integration and coherence of Halo 3's online content that makes the game stand apart".

"Space marines? Again?! Innovative?!?" you may be thinking. Edge obviously responds "Yes!" declaring that the sci-fi first person shooter demonstrates an "unparalleled understanding of the potential for console online play". Should you need further justification to help calm your nerves, Edge has 'em. Whether you'll agree... well, that's up to you.

Halo 3 Scoops Edge Award for Interactive Innovation [Edge]

    Just to point out a flaw in the logic of all the 'Give it to Portal' comments, when the only original concept in the game has been used in a previous game, in this case the under rated Prey, it hardly makes it innovative, its an 'inventive' use of a game play mechanic, but not an innovative one.

    And its not just the Forge and Theatre modes that Halo 3 is being awarded for, its the whole package and how it integrates so well with Xbox Live, in a far superior and user friendly way than any PC game. Its the entire package and the way its executed thats innovative, not any one element.

