Halo 3's Purple Reign Makes PAX, WWW Appearance

The Ministry of Information at Bungie has seen fit to provide those of us who aren't attending PAX this year a look at the newest of Halo 3 maps, known as Assembly. Formerly known as the infinitely more ear-pleasing "Purple Reign", the map will be playable by Halo uber-fans at the Penny Arcade Expo this weekend.

When will the rest of us get our hands on it? We don't know and neither does Bungie. You'll have to settle for going retina deep with carefully chosen high-res screen shots for now.

