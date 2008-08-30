The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Halo 3's Purple Reign Makes PAX, WWW Appearance

The Ministry of Information at Bungie has seen fit to provide those of us who aren't attending PAX this year a look at the newest of Halo 3 maps, known as Assembly. Formerly known as the infinitely more ear-pleasing "Purple Reign", the map will be playable by Halo uber-fans at the Penny Arcade Expo this weekend.

When will the rest of us get our hands on it? We don't know and neither does Bungie. You'll have to settle for going retina deep with carefully chosen high-res screen shots for now.

Bungie Weekly Update: 8/29/08 [Bungie.net - thanks, Johnnynn!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles