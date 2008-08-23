Hands-On: Losing The Twin Towers With Invaders!

Seeing Invaders!, digital artist Douglas Edric Stanley's Space Invaders attacks New York's Twin Towers art installation, is very effective in eliciting an immediate emotional response. That makes it a successful work of art, even if reaction to such confrontational themes are rarely positive.
Spending more time absorbing and, of course, playing Invaders! gives one a better perspective on what Stanley was aiming for. Invaders! is a two-player motion controlled spin on classic Space Invaders gameplay. Your best tactic, swinging your arms from side-to-side to fire a spread of bullets from your off screen cannon, is tiring. And futile.
The towers will always fall, along with dozens of of its anonymous inhabitants.
