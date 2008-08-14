The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Harvest Moon: Island of Happiness Coming August 26th

Load up on the flouride and check your blood sugar. Über-sweet farming/life simulator Harvest Moon: Island of Happiness has been confirmed for release on the Nintendo DS on August 26th.

The latest DS outing for the franchise is said to be the biggest ever , with EVEN MORE huge-eyed chicks to marry and raise happy children with.

It's all so.. beautiful. Sniff. That's it, I think I need to go and have a bit of a cry.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Harvest Moon Games, pre orders can nab a plush chicken. Yes, you read that correctly.

Harvest Moon: Island Of Happiness [Natsume]

