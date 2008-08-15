Headstrong's Secret Sega Title To Get Leipzig Outing

Ever since Kuju London was renamed and they said that the now Headstrong Games was working on a title for Sega, we've been wondering just what it is.

Well it looks like we don't have very long to wait before we find out. I recently received this glorious post card from Headstrong Games and Sega Europe. On the back it reminds us to visit them in Leipzig in the Sega Suite and be one of the "first in the world to see our latest game in action".

Here's hoping it's going to be that rumoured new Jet Grind Radio. Sounds like Leipzig is going to have some real zing to it this year.

[Hat tip to Saimon]