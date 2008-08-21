The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Heavy Rain Gets Public Showing At Games Convention

The Quantic Dream developed Heavy Rain, described by president David Cage as dark and emotionally driven, made its public debut at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's press conference today. Little details were divulged on the PlayStation 3 horror game during its brief cinematic showing, but David Reeves of SCEE called it "horrifying".

We watched the game's protagonist, seen in the 'casting call' trailer shown at E3 years ago, investigated an abandoned house, filled with what we assume to be ghosts frozen in time. Visually, the game looked spectacular and moody, heavy in sepia tones but with occasional dashes of primary colour, but we'll have more in-depth impressions of Heavy Rain when we see it behind closed doors tomorrow.

