Heavy To Cheat On Sasha With Natascha

The Heavy's second unlockable weapon has been announced — and it's another girl! Natascha the Level 5 Minigun will act as a replacement for Sasha, the Heavy's default primary weapon in next Tuesday's Team Fortress 2 update. This little lady won't dole out as much damage as the original, but it will slow enemies down, guaranteed. It's perfect for leveling the playing field against those speedy Scouts, but won't go shot for shot with a Heavy wielding a Sasha gun.

Natascha [Steam]