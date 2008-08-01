Hellgate, Mythos Development Picked Up By Korean Publisher

So Flagship (and Hellgate) are sunk, and Mythos has been canned along with them, right? Not necessarily! According to some job postings over on Gamasutra and DICE.com, Korean publisher T3 is opening a development studio in San Francisco, and will continue work on both titles. Seems random, but T3 own a controlling stake in HanbitSoft, Hellgate's Korean publisher, and the company at the centre of a tussle over ownership of the game as Flagship was going down. A tussle they seem to be well on the way to winning. The news probably won't matter to Hellgate players since, outside of Korea, there really aren't any left, but it's good news for Mythos fans.

Report: T3 To Continue Hellgate, Mythos Development In SF Office [Gamasutra]