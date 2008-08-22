Here Are Your Salsa-Red Samba De Amigo Maracas

We already figured you'd be getting some replica maraca controller shells with a Samba De Amigo bundle, but now you'll also be able to stock up on spares, should you wish to give a second player the same kind of faux-Mexican authenticity. Or add a little flair to your kitchen utensils or tool set. Either or. Amazon have standalone maracas listed at $US 15 for the pair, and unlike the HMV ones, these are all red, so they should shake even faster.
Wii Maracas [Amazon, via Go Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink