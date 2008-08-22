Here Are Your Salsa-Red Samba De Amigo Maracas

We already figured you'd be getting some replica maraca controller shells with a Samba De Amigo bundle, but now you'll also be able to stock up on spares, should you wish to give a second player the same kind of faux-Mexican authenticity. Or add a little flair to your kitchen utensils or tool set. Either or. Amazon have standalone maracas listed at $US 15 for the pair, and unlike the HMV ones, these are all red, so they should shake even faster.

Wii Maracas [Amazon, via Go Nintendo]