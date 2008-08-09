Here It Is, Your PSP Phone (Oh, It's DIY?)

Yep, that's a touch-screen HAIER cell phone crammed into the PSP's UMD. The phone works, but this PSP mod loses the UMD drive. That's okay, we hear some people don't even use it.
PSP Phone Mod [cngba via Just Another Mobile Blog via Gizmodo]
