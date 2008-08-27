Here's How Heavy Rain's Controls Work

Quantic Dream's David Cage walked us through a Heavy Rain demo at Games Convention last week, giving us a taste of how the game actually plays. While much of the presentation touched on facets of Heavy Rain's "rubber band" storyline and little things, like motion captured eye movement, Cage paused often to talk up the PlayStation 3 game's control scheme.

We've already written about the driving game inspired character control — the R2 button moves her forward, with the left analogue steering her head and shoulders — so let's focus on how everything else is done.