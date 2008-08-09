Here's That Wii Third Party Sales Proof You Requested

You want third party software sales data for the Wii? You got it. The always helpful, always ready with a sales charts folks at Nintendo have provided us with a handy line graph showing off the success that third parties have had on its console. It's devoid of confusing first-party data, which mucks up the numbers, and "demonstrates that third parties on Wii are tracking ahead of both PS3 and 360".

On display are the first nineteen months of each console's lifecycle. That impressive upward tick on the blue line — the Wii line — starts its ascent right around the time that Guitar Hero III made its way to the Wii platform. Now who says third party games don't sell on the Wii? Oh, everyone who's not Activision? Well, zip it.