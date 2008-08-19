Here's What EA Is Bringing to Leipzig

EA has just announced which of its titles will be on display at the Leipzig GC. According to Jens Uwe Intat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of EA European Publishing, "Never before has EA had such a diverse and powerful slate of offerings, and it's been great to see consumer and critical response to our games. As more and more people come into interactive entertainment, we are ready with the best games in sports, action, casual, horror, simulation, and online. We'll be bringing more new games to market this year than in our history, and Leipzig is a great European window to showcase those offerings for the broad range of people that love to play them". Hit the jump for the list of games.

FIFA 09

The Sims 3

SimAnimals

Boogie SuperStar

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

LITTLEST PET SHOP

MONOPOLY

Command & Conquer Red Alert 3

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

Dragon Age: Origins

Need For Speed Undercover

And a sneak peak at RAGE from EA Partner, id Software

Behind closed door sessions for media include:

FIFA 09, FIFA Manager 09, FIFA 09 All-Play, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09 All-Play, FaceBreaker, Dragon Age: Origins, The Godfather II, Mirror's Edge, Need for Speed Undercover, Command & Conquer Red Alert 3, Dead Space, Left 4 Dead, Battleforge, Crysis Warhead, Rock Band 2, The Lord of the Rings: Conquest, The Sims 3, SimAnimals, MySims Kingdom, SimCity Creator, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, HASBRO FAMILY GAME NIGHT, Boogie SuperStar, LITTLEST PET SHOP, Zubo, and a range of titles from EA Mobile.

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning will be available for media to play at the GOA business lounge located at Level 1 B03.

EA titles on display for consumers at the Games Convention include:

Boogie SuperStar, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, LITTLEST PET SHOP, MONOPOLY, Zubo, Battleforge, Battlefield Heroes, Burnout Paradise, C&C Red Alert 3, Dead Space, Rock Band, The Lord of the Rings: Conquest, Mirror's Edge, Need for Speed Undercover, Skate It, Spore, Crysis Warhead, Left 4 Dead, Mercenaries 2: World in Flames, FaceBreaker, FIFA 09, FIFA Manager 09, Madden NFL 09, NBA LIVE 09, NHL 09, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09, MySims Kingdom, The Sims 2 Apartment Life, The Sims 2 Apartment Pets, SimCity Creator, MySims.

The Leipzig Games Convention runs from August 20-24, 2008. The EA booth is located in Hall 3, Booth B02.