Here's Your LittleBigPlanet Box Art

I've got a bit of a rule when it comes to posting box art, since 90% of the time it's utterly unremarkable. If it's going up, it either needs to be for a big, big game, or it needs to be truly excellent cover art. It's lovely when - like in LittleBigPlanet's case - the two come together. Click through for a bigger version.
