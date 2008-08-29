The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's Your LittleBigPlanet Box Art, Americans

That LittleBigPlanet box art we posted the other day? Everything we said there still applies to this one. Except, it was the European box art. This is the American one. Which is different! Notice the removal of the large amounts of pink from the cover, as well as a suggestive set of lips, which those liberal Europeans may abide but which sure as shit won't stand in the US of A. Click through for a larger version.

  • Josh Guest

    I dont like the only on playstation thing at the top, its wasted space

  • Pointfex Guest

    Muchie prefer the Euro box art, goes better with the concept of the game rather than just a load of sackpeople

