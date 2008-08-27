The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hey Americans! Learn How To Buy SFIV Cabinets

Yes, there are Street Fighter IV cabinets in America. Intern Jim even checked them out in the Chinatown Fair arcade in Manhattan. That's not the only place as a handful of arcades across the country have them, too — places like Arcade UFO in Austin. Does that mean the arcade version has been officially released in America? No. Then how the heck are these machines ending up on American arcade soil? According to game blog Multiplayer:

1. Shell out over $US 20,000 for the cabinets
2. You must order four cabinets — they are networked and are not sold individually.
3. Import from Japan by sticking the boards in non-SFIV cabinets.
4. If you don't want to do this, sit tight. Capcom USA wants to officially release the game in America.

That, or you can just wait for the console versions. (But it's not the same!)

How To Buy A 'Street Fighter IV' Arcade Cabinet (It's Not Easy!) [Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles