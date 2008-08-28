Hey Britain, No New PS2 For You

Like the look of that shiny new PS2, Britain? Bet you do. Better keep on looking, too, because you cannot touch. The 9000 series consoles that are already out in Japan - and the US as well - won't be coming to the UK. Some other European territories, yes, but Britain, no dice. No reason was given for the move, so feel free to come up with your own.

