The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hey Britain, No New PS2 For You

Like the look of that shiny new PS2, Britain? Bet you do. Better keep on looking, too, because you cannot touch. The 9000 series consoles that are already out in Japan - and the US as well - won't be coming to the UK. Some other European territories, yes, but Britain, no dice. No reason was given for the move, so feel free to come up with your own.

No super-slim PS2 for the UK News [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles