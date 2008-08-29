Hey, LA, Mercs 2 Will Buy You (Real) Gas Today

Live in LA? Drive an automobile? Call it gas, and not petroleum? Oh boy is this your lucky day. Starting at 6am today (so SOON), the Mobil at 8489 Beverly Blvd will be taken over by EA. They'll be there to shill Mercenaries 2. There'll be attendants dressed up as mercenaries, there'll probably be all kinds of various promotion materiel lying around, but most important of all: there'll be free gas. Yup. Free. Gas. There's a statement to be had about gas, American consumer culture and the resource-driven conflict that drives Mercenaries 2's storyline somewhere in all this, but really, it'll be lost amidst the fact EA are practically giving away money.

