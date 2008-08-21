The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

History Of The Australian Games Industry, In PDFs

Time for a history lesson! The Australian Centre for the Moving Image has a pair of PDFs up detailing the past and present of the Oz gaming industry. One document contains a hefty write-up on local achievements, while the other has a timeline of specific events.

While the PDFs are hosted at the ACMI website, it appears the research was done by Bond University. They account for the good times (Bioshock, Puzzle Quest) and the bad (Fury), and provide a great overview of how far our industry has come. If you think there's nothing new to learn, think again. I for one didn't realise Halloween Harry was developed in Oz. I loved that game. I'm sure you'll make a few interesting discoveries of your own.

History of game development in Australia [ACMI, via Tsumea]

Comments

  • Matthew Guest

    If you're interested, the creator of Halloween Harry, John Passfield, has his own site/blog where you can download the Apogee version (Alien Carnage) for free:

    www.passfieldgames.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles