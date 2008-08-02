Hollenshead on Everything

I had a chance to chat with Todd Hollenshead, CEO of id Software, earlier today about a bunch of different things, from QuakeCon to the future of PC gaming to id's love/hate relationship with the Playstation 3.
Here's the run-down:
Also check out our E3 Interview with John Carmack
Next Doom May Not Be a True Sequel
Rage and id's Love/Hate Relationship with the PS3
id Would Like Another Doom Movie
id Considering Wolfenstein RPG, Doom 2 RPG for iPhone
Hollenshead: E3 Was Pretty Much a Disappointment to Everyone
Does PC Gaming Need a Saviour?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink