Hollenshead on Everything

I had a chance to chat with Todd Hollenshead, CEO of id Software, earlier today about a bunch of different things, from QuakeCon to the future of PC gaming to id's love/hate relationship with the Playstation 3.

Here's the run-down:
Next Doom May Not Be a True Sequel
Rage and id's Love/Hate Relationship with the PS3
id Would Like Another Doom Movie
id Considering Wolfenstein RPG, Doom 2 RPG for iPhone
Hollenshead: E3 Was Pretty Much a Disappointment to Everyone
Does PC Gaming Need a Saviour?

