Holy Crap! Strong Bad Coming Next Week

So he's a couple months late. He's Strong Bad. What are you going to do, not pick up the first episode of Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People when it hits PC and WiiWare this Monday? Oh I think not. Then there would be a reckoning, and I'm not at all certain how that would play out. Rather than dabble with uncertainties, let's deal with what is certain. Telltale has officially announced that the first episode, Homestar Ruiner, will officially be available this Monday, officially. The Wii version will run you 1,000 fake Wii monies, and will feature the ability to send Strong Bad emails and screens to your friends using WiiConnect24.

Meanwhile the Compy version will be on sale via Telltale's website for $US 8.95, or you can subscribe to the whole shebang for $US 34.95. We'll have a full review going up on release day just in case you need some help deciding whether to buy the episode or buy five of them.

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Launches August 11

Premiere episode, "Homestar Ruiner," will release simultaneously on WiiWare and PC

SAN RAFAEL, CA, August 5, 2008  Telltale Inc., the leader in interactive episodic entertainment, is announcing that "Homestar Ruiner", the first of five monthly Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People episodes, will premiere Monday, August 11. "Homestar Ruiner" will release on Nintendo's WiiWare download service in North and South America and worldwide on PC simultaneously. WiiWare availability for Europe, Australia and New Zealand will follow shortly.

As the star of the popular Homestarrunner.com web cartoons, Strong Bad has been answering emails (in boxing gloves), pranking his friends, pummeling his enemies, and making people with questionable taste snort milk out of their noses for years. Now he's branching out to star in the monthly Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People series developed in partnership with Homestarrunner.com creators Mike and Matt Chapman.

In the season premiere, Strong Bad's plans to beat the snot out of his rival Homestar Runner backfire, and he ends up with an unwanted houseguest cramping his style. Now he needs to get life back to normal, by any means possible. Comical point-and-click gameplay progresses the story, with side quests, mini games, achievements, and an "extended play" sandbox mode that unlocks after the story is completed rounding out the game experience.

"Homestar Ruiner is a great series premiere and kick-off for the season. The next five months will be filled with lots of surprises," says Telltale CEO Dan Connors. "This is how we always envisioned episodic gamingmonthly releases, straight into the living room. Were happy to be working with the Chapmans and Nintendo to make it a reality."

New Strong Bad episodes can be downloaded from the Wii Shop Channel each month for 1000 Wii Points. The series takes advantage of the WiiConnect24 technology by giving players the ability to send Strong Bad-themed emails to Wii friends directly from the Lappy. Photos taken using the in-game camera feature can be attached to emails, allowing players to show off Easter eggs uncovered or hidden costumes collected during the game.

"We are very excited," said a Videlectrix spokesperson from his pretend high-rise office, "Our last game topped out at 8 bits. We've heard this one might reach 9 or 10!"

Downloadable versions of each Strong Bad episode will also be available for the PC exclusively from Telltale's website, with preorders starting today at www.telltalegames.com/strongbad. Episodes can be purchased individually for $8.95 or as part of a five-episode subscription for $34.95. As with Telltale's popular Sam & Max series, customers who purchase the full series from Telltale will later be eligible to get a disc version for the cost of shipping and handling.

After the "Homestar Ruiner" premiere on August 11, storylines in the monthly episodes will run the gamut from political struggles to rockn roll to the world of videogames (of course), building to the exciting season finale in December. Many fan favourite characters from Free Country USA will appear in each episode, along with special new super 8-bit style mini-games from Videlectrix. Additional details about the series can be found at www.telltalegames.com/strongbad.