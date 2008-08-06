Home Beta Expanding to the Media

It looks like Home is moving toward completion.

Yesterday we were told that Sony Computer Entertainment was gearing up for their "U.S. expanded closed beta" for the Playstation Network's Home. That means that they're preparing to through the doors open to their virtual world to the press, which is always a sign of nearing completion.

The email we received was clear that there was not yet a specific date set for the expanded beta and media access, but I hear that more details should be coming in the next week or two.