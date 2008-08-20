Home looks nice enough, but it also looks a little...bland. I can wander around aimlessly playing games in my living room, I don't need to log onto my PS3 to do it! But an adults-only section? That sounds much more enticing. Home boss Peter Edward has told ICGamers that, while there won't be any such areas when the service first launches, "in the long-term, we expect to see them". Don't go expecting some kind of Second Life-ish wang fest, however, as adult areas are more likely to introduce things like gambling and 18+ movie trailers. No reason it can't go the other way, either - if Sony can restrict access to areas of Home based on a user's age, they can just as easily create kids zones crammed to the brim with over-excited 11 year-old boys and junk food commercials.
Home To Get Age-Restricted Areas
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink