The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

House Of The Dead Overkill Beats The Shit Out Of Grooming A Horse

Don't go throwing that Wii in the trash just yet, kids! Sega are here to save the day. They know you're jack of the shovelware, jack of the short shrift you seem to be getting from cash-chasing developers, and want to help. That's why they're releasing The House of the Dead: Overkill. They're releasing it just for you.

There's a lot of Wii fans worried about the decline of decent hardcore games on the system. No, guys — we're not making a 30 hour-plus RPG here, but we are making something you are going to have a complete blast playing. We are making it with a nod to one of the greatest arcade series of all time and we hope you'll just purely enjoy teaming up with buddies and posting those high scores on the forums with the rest of us...It'll beat the shit out of grooming a horse.

Don't ever accuse Sega of not knowing which of the converted they're preaching to.

GC 2008: The House of the Dead: Overkill [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles