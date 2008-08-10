How GameFly is Like Your Psycho Ex

I don't get these notices because, wisely, I didn't opt in for the mailing list spam like this guy at The -Minus World. And he acknowledges that he could just as easily unsubscribe, but it's much more fun to cast GameFly's obsessive spam engine in the role of psychotic stalky ex. Especially when you can send yourself a message that says "You better not be fucking Netflix" and take a screenshot of that to illustrate the point. Oh, not to mention: "We've Received: A Restraining Order." You can see the descent into madness in four well-done screen shots of his inbox.

Gamefly Needs To Stop Acting Like A Psycho Ex-Girlfriend [The -Minus World]