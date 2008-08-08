The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

How To Apply To The U.S. Home Beta

The U.S. PlayStation Home beta test is expanding at the end of this month, and the Official PlayStation Blog has the super-complicated details on how you can apply to join it. Later today a PlayStation Home theme will appear on the PlayStation network. Here's the tricky part - download that theme. You have now applied for a spot in the expanded U.S. PlayStation Home beta.

Meanwhile, in Europe somewhere, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe is expanding their beta test by hand-picking users who are the most active on PSN, so you folks might want to start spending several hours a day going from menu to menu. You can download a theme too, if you wish, but don't expect it to do anything other than change the look of your desktop.

Want into the PlayStation Home Closed Beta test? Here's How to Apply [PlayStation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles