How To Apply To The U.S. Home Beta

The U.S. PlayStation Home beta test is expanding at the end of this month, and the Official PlayStation Blog has the super-complicated details on how you can apply to join it. Later today a PlayStation Home theme will appear on the PlayStation network. Here's the tricky part - download that theme. You have now applied for a spot in the expanded U.S. PlayStation Home beta.

Meanwhile, in Europe somewhere, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe is expanding their beta test by hand-picking users who are the most active on PSN, so you folks might want to start spending several hours a day going from menu to menu. You can download a theme too, if you wish, but don't expect it to do anything other than change the look of your desktop.

