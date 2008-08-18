The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

I Am Alive Takes A 'Realistic Approach' To Survival

Ubisoft's I Am Alive is set in a Chicago ravaged by one hell of an earthquake. You're playing a survivor, and...we don't know much more than that. What we can guess, though, is that zombies and other assorted hellspawn will be kept to a minimum, as the game will be "a more realistic approach to survival". Your questions on what constitutes "realistic" will have to wait, however, as we've a more important question: if Jade Raymond's not working on this game, where's Patrice?!? Is Patrice Still Alive?!?!?

I Am Alive takes "more realistic approach to survival," says DarkWorks [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles