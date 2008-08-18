I Am Alive Takes A 'Realistic Approach' To Survival

Ubisoft's I Am Alive is set in a Chicago ravaged by one hell of an earthquake. You're playing a survivor, and...we don't know much more than that. What we can guess, though, is that zombies and other assorted hellspawn will be kept to a minimum, as the game will be "a more realistic approach to survival". Your questions on what constitutes "realistic" will have to wait, however, as we've a more important question: if Jade Raymond's not working on this game, where's Patrice?!? Is Patrice Still Alive?!?!?

I Am Alive takes "more realistic approach to survival," says DarkWorks [VG247]