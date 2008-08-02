id Would Like Another Doom Movie

id Software CEO Todd Hollenshead would like to do another Doom movie, perhaps one based on the still in production, and yet-to-be-named, new Doom game.

"Personally I'd like to do another Doom movie, I thought working with it was a blast", he said. "There are some lessons we learned. The best way to do things better is to get the experience".

Hollenshead said that Universal still has the rights for the Doom movie and sequels, so the ball is really in their court on whether another is made.

"We'll see what happens when we get further along in development of the (new Doom) game and there's more buzz and we share more about what the game will be about.

"As the buzz meter starts to go up that may kind of kick start the guys over at Universal".