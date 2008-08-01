During the opening address of QuakeCon earlier today, John Carmack wasn't just happy he was wearing his best pair of on-stage shorts. He was also happy with this new Rage trailer, finally answering our months-long pondering as to what Motorstorm would look like if it had less driving, more shooting in a post-apocalyptic desert setting.
id's New Rage Trailer, Fresh From The QuakeCon Floor
So is it a car game or a FPS?