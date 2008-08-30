If You Somehow Missed Portal, Get It Now, Get It Cheap

Don't know how, if you hang around these parts of the internet, you would have missed it, but hey, stranger things have happened. You may have only just got a new PC. You may be a student, and it's taken you this long to scrape pennies from the trough in the pub's men's urinal to buy a new graphics card. You may have just woken up from a coma. If that's actually you, know that Valve's Portal is now going for $9.99 (or $10 in human pricing) on Steam, a saving of 50%. And that you need to get on it.
