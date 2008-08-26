IGDA: Warhammer Credits Snub 'Disrespectful'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There are a ton of former Warhammer Online developers who haven't made it into the game's final credits. And they are not happy. And understandably so! That's months, sometimes years of work, going totally unrecognised. Well, the IGDA (International Game Developers Association) are on the case, calling the snub "disrespectful" and using it as the latest example as to why the industry should adopt their idea for a set of universal crediting guidelines.

IGDA's MacLean: Missing Warhammer Credits 'Disrespectful' [Gamasutra]

