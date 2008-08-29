Indiana Jones And The Staff Of Kings - Wha?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While it's common knowledge that LucasArts has been working on a next-generation Indiana Jones game for quite some time now, we haven't heard anything about an Indy game coming to the PSP and DS - until now. A rating has shown up on European game rating organisation PEGI for Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, a title for the two major handheld systems. While it may be news to us, folks in the know seem to have known about the title for quite some time. While we have absolutely no information on the title other than the name, I think it is safe to assume it involves Indiana Jones, some sort of staff, and possibly some kings, either present or implied. Thanks Pan European Gaming Information! You've been informative as always.

