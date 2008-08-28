Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings Rated for Portables

European video game content rater PEGI has just, well, rated what looks like a new Indiana Jones game for the DS and PSP. With the questionable title Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (woah!), the title is 16 and up, and Activision is publishing. We don't have any other information about it other than that, but game site Siliconera wonders if this Staff of Kings game is that other "next-gen" Indiana Jones title that was shown a few years back — and then disappeared into the ether.

