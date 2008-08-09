I just can't tell about this game. Some of the elements, like chain lighting that actually moves between metal objects, and the free climbing, sound very intriguing. But watching it all play out, inFamous still looks like a third-person shooter with unusual weapons. I do like that you can revive people with a jolt, that's a nice twist.
inFamous Lights Things Up
