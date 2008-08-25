Invaders! Indeed No Longer Playable At GC 08

Digital artist Douglas Edric Stanley requested that his interactive installation Invaders! be pulled from the Games Convention show floor on Friday. The motion-controlled Space Invaders remake, featuring two continually crumbling World Trade Centre towers, was yanked after negative response, one that Stanley referred to as "immature" and "lacking the sophistication and consideration that other parts of the world have shown the work".

In place of the Invaders! exhibit, Stanley's full statement in English and German was projected on the massive screen. We're still waiting to receive comment from Games Convention organisers on their reaction to the removal of the art installation.