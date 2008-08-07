iPhone Frogger Rings in at $US 10

Frogger hopped onto the iPhone and iTouch today for a whopping $US 10.
The spanking new iPhone/iTouch version of the game uses the accelerometer for movement, but you can also play by using the multi-touch screen. The sound and graphics have been upgraded, but it still sounds like a lot of money for a pretty simple retro game. Of course if someone released the original Space Invaders for $US 10 on the iPhone I would likely buy it, all the while knowing I was getting screwed.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink