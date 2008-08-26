iPhone Tetris Clone 'Tris' Pulled From App Store

iPhone gamers who were looking forward to some old school block arranging, you have a tiny window in which to buy a copy of Tris. The popular Tetris clone will removed from the Apple App Store on Wednesday August 27th.

Noah Witherspoon, who developed the game, received notice from Apple that they had been contacted by The Tetris Company, threatening legal action. Although Noah feels that he could probably win any legal case by changing the name of the app, he does not have the resources to see such a case through.

The trouble is, I'm a college student, and not an affluent one, and I simply do not have the time, energy, or resources to fight this battle right now. There's a point at which I am willing to give up and be practical, to let the world have its way with that ever-mistreated little ideal of "principle".

The game will remain on the App Store servers — it will just not be listed — and Noah says he will be working to see if he can resolve the dispute and re-release the game under a different title.

Over, for now [Two Finger Play viaTouch Arcade]