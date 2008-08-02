Is It Time To Let Sierra Die?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

That's a question Edge are asking today, and it follows on from a string of questions people have been asking for at least 10-15 years. What was once a company renowned for their PC adventure games, and later as the publisher of stuff like Half-Life and SWAT, are now facing oblivion, with Activision displaying zero interest in maintaining the brand following their merger with Vivendi. Me, I say put it to rest, and it's a sentiment shared by company founder Ken Williams:

I really don't know what Sierra even is these days...I suppose I should be disappointed anytime I hear that Sierra is being shut down, but it really doesn't bother me. The company was horribly mismanaged for a long time, and it depresses me more every time I hear about a dumb decision being made than it does when I hear that someone did the right thing, even when it includes killing off a brand or reducing staff size.

Oh Sierra. Don't worry. It'll all be over soon. And when it is, we'll remember you for Quest for Glory, not Magna Cum Laude.

Why Sierra Must Die [Edge]

  • mellow Guest

    There go's my childhood all the great pc games i used to love leisure suit larry,space quest,police,quest,swat,kings quest,hero quest RIP.I can't believe people remember all these great game sopwith,thexder and what about return fire which was on the 3do the pc had a game similar many years before but i can't remember the pc used to rock still does but the consoles just have graphics and very rarely new gameplay idea's

    0

