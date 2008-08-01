Is This Your Jumpgate Evolution Box Art?

Jumpgate Evolution, proud project of Colorado-locals NetDevil, looks to be well past the first fifteen and nearing beta.

We've received a number of tips that the NetDevil folks have put out the word that they are looking for some folks to help beta test the game. They've also sent out feelers about which box art best suits the sprawling space combat massively multiplayer online game. I think I like the first one. Fahey says his favourite is the middle. What's yours?

