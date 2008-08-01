The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Is This Your Jumpgate Evolution Box Art?

jg_boxart.jpg Jumpgate Evolution, proud project of Colorado-locals NetDevil, looks to be well past the first fifteen and nearing beta.

We've received a number of tips that the NetDevil folks have put out the word that they are looking for some folks to help beta test the game. They've also sent out feelers about which box art best suits the sprawling space combat massively multiplayer online game. I think I like the first one. Fahey says his favourite is the middle. What's yours?

Jumpgate Evolution Beta Sign Up [Jumpgate Evolution]

