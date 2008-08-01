The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It Finally Happened. Too Human Went Gold.

Almost a decade and a couple platforms later, Microsoft has announced that, yes, Too Human's gone gold. There's even a demo of Denis Dyack's game up on LIVE to prove it. It's apparently been downloaded more than another action demo on LIVE Marketplace in its first week. That's what Microsoft says! Feel free to download it. Or not. It's your choice.

Hit the jump for the full press release with pre-order info:

Now is the Time to Become a god Amongst Men; Xbox 360 Exclusive Too Human has Gone Gold

Xbox LIVE Marketplace demo downloads surpass 900,000

Microsoft Game Studios and Silicon Knights announced today that the blockbuster action RPG "Too Human" has gone gold and will be shipping to retailers throughout North America on August 19. In anticipation of the title's release, gamers can jump into the first level of "Too Human" with a demo now available on Xbox LIVE. The Too Human demo has already been downloaded more than any other action demo on Xbox LIVE Marketplace in its first week of availability and has been one of the top played titles on Xbox LIVE overall. In addition, gamers that pre-order will get access to five exclusive armour sets, one for each class in the game.

A modern take on classical Norse mythology, the Xbox 360 exclusive "Too Human" chronicles the epic story of cybernetic god, Baldur, and his quest to save humanity at the potential price of sacrificing his own humanity. By combining elements of both action and RPG genres - along with the ability to fully customise Baldur's weaponry, armour, and combat techniques - Too Human creates a truly unique gameplay experience. Players can also invite a friend to join the explosive combat via advanced, online two-player co-op gameplay on Xbox LIVE *.

"Too Human" will have an estimated retail price of $59.99 and is rated "T" for Teen. For more information, visit www.xbox.com/toohuman.

*Online co-op play requires Xbox LIVE Gold Membership.

Too Human Gold [Gamerscore Blog]

