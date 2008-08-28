The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Itagaki Bets You A Beer The PS3 Is Easier To Program For Than The Famicom

Giving his first interview since his, uh, departure from Tecmo, former Team Ninja boss Tomonobu Itagaki has told 1UP's James Mielke a bunch of stuff. Some of it interesting, some of it confusing, some of it batshit insane. You should really go read the whole piece, but if you're after a highlights package, this quote probably takes the cake:

One more thing I would add is that I don't think that developing for the PS3 is hard at all. It was much harder developing for the Famicom. It's true. I mean, give someone who's developing for the PS3 a Famicom and see if they can make a game for it. They won't be able to. Yeah, that'll prove it. We'll bet a drink on it.

You know shit is serious when Itagaki starts betting drinks.

Wanted Dead or Alive: Tomonobu Itagaki's first interview since going underground [1UP]

