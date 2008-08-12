It's Microsoft v Nintendo In Third-Party Sales Spin WAR

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Brace for PR spin motion sickness! If you care to remember, Nintendo found themselves caught ankle-deep in a public relations tarpit last week, when they made some claims about third-party sales without the proof to back it up. A few days later they did provide the proof - in the form of some NPD sales data - but now that they have, Microsoft have called baloney. Rubbish. It's Super Soakers at ten paces. MS PR man David Dennis says "No matter how you slice it, the Wii third party game story is not a pretty one", and points to his own NPD sales, which show that 67,929,999 third-party games have been sold on the 360, compared to the Wii's 33,394,311. But Dennis, those are lifetime sales! The Nintendo graph clearly showed only the first 19 months of each console's lifespan! Excuse us while we have a quick lie down, this PR spin is making us dizzy.

Microsoft: "The Wii third party game story is not a pretty one" [GI.biz]

