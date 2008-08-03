It's Protein!!!!!!!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japanese researchers have discovered and named a unique protein after Pikachu. The protein — Pikachurin — "plays a role in the efficient transmission of kinetic vision information from the eyes to the brain." If that has anything to do with causing seizures, then this is a most appropriate naming.

In fact, they named it because both the character and the protein are fast acting little guys. And of course, normal transmission of visual information to your brain has a lot to do with gaming, so the name might be an homage to that, too.

Researchers: 'Pikachurin' protein linked with kinetic vision [The Yomiuri Shimbun, via Destructoid, thanks reader Estee W.]

