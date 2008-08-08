The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japan Only Limited Edition DS Finally Comin' Stateside

One of our friendly, GameStop-employed readers let us know that Nintendo will be bringing a new-old limited edition Nintendo DS to North America soon. When? I said "soon," dammit! The black DS features Pokémons Palkia and Dialga from the Pearl and Diamond version of the game and was previously only available at Pokémon Centre stores in Japan. Take that, Japan exclusivity!

According to marketing materials, the limited edition black DS comes with a few other goodies, including a matching carrying case, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DVD, a poster featuring Grovyle, and a GameStop exclusive Pokémon shirt. You simply cannot lose.

The collection of things can be had for $US 129, which our GameStop tipster says may be "eligible for the 'Trade in GBASP or Old DS Get DS Lite for $US 90' deal". Call your store. They'll know.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles