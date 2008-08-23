Japan Reverts To Xbox Ignoring Habits

The Xbox 360's Japanese victory over its hi-def console competitor was short lived. Xbox buying fever has broken in a big way overseas, with the flagging console returning to last place on the Media Create hardware charts. Not that Sony's PlayStation 3 is doing that much better right now. At least Microsoft can blame its drop on depleted stock.

The success story this week though is that of the Nintendo DS, which extends its lead over the PSP by a hefty margin. The numbers you need are below.