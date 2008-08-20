The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japanese Retailer Teases Xbox 360 Final Fantasy XIII

Yes, yes, we know. Square Enix has confirmed Final Fantasy XIII on the PS3 for Japan only. While it's multi-platform in North America and Europe, there's been no official announcement of the Xbox 360 getting that title there. That doesn't stop this Japanese retailer from teasing the possibility of an Xbox 360 version of the game being released. A prophecy of things to come or merely wishful thinking? YOU DECIDE.

No, wait. SQUARE ENIX DECIDES. Hit the jump for a close-up of the store made box art.


The box says in big characters:
"And at last

That game...!?"

Xbox360をプッシュするお店が増え始めたようです [はちま起稿]

