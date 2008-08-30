Japanese Xbox 360 Drought Looking Dire

No relief in sight for the 5000 or so Japanese gamers who might be on the weekly hunt for an Xbox 360. With a limited supply, those looking for a Microsoft brand console on which to play a copy of Tales of Vesperia or a second game will be left wanting until such time as supplies are replenished. That means that only 3500 Japanese gamers could get their hands on a 360 this past week. Just heartbreaking to see demand kind of (maybe) outstripping supply like this.

There's better news for Nintendo, as continued sales of Rhythm Tengoku Gold and Dragon Quest V help the portable carve out a big slice of the hardware pie.

Nintendo DS - 55,995

PSP - 47,604

Wii - 35,173

PlayStation 3 - 9,020

PlayStation 2 - 8,420

Xbox 360 - 3,551