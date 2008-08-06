John Madden Talks Madden 09

It's that time of year again! Madden 09 comes out in a week and John Madden has some things to say about EA's latest rendition of the game. He discusses how Madden's recent improvements have impressed Fox Sports to the point that they wished to make the television broadcast further resemble the game! We really have come full circle.

I'm just glad to see that Mr. Madden still has something to do with the title. At least we both have something in common, we both don't fly (well) in planes.